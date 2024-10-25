Local

Jacksonville Jaguars have most polite NFL fanbase, according FlashPicks study

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: Jacksonville Jaguars fans hold up a poster of Trevor Lawrence during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans are the politest NFL fanbase, according to a new study by betting company FlashPicks.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release, the company analyzed each team’s official subreddit page and calculated the number of swear words posted in the last year to determine which NFL fans curse the least.

With a membership base of 146,300 people, only 48 curse words were posted in the Jaguars’ Reddit fan forum in the last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were ranked the third most polite. There were 178,400 people and 73 curse words.

In comparison, Miami Dolphins fans were found to be some of the rudest, ranking in 29th place. The 217,800 members used 220 curse words.

The Detroit Lions fanbase was ranked the rudest in the NFL.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!