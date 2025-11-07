Jacksonville Jaguars intend to play 2027 season in Orlando, city commissioner says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to play in Orlando in 2027 as the EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations.

That’s according to Orlando City Commissioner Shan Rose.

Rose told Action News Jax sister station WFTV that Orlando is the Jaguars’ top pick for the 2027 NFL season over Gainesville.

The Jaguars’ playing the 2027 season at Camping World Stadium still needs to be approved by NFL owners.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan shared the following statement about the preparations the city has made:

“Florida Citrus Sports has been working for many years to help provide Orlando with the opportunity to host NFL regular-season football, and we believe we’ve put forward a competitive package for Jaguars games to be played here during the 2027 season. Our community has consistently demonstrated its ability to successfully host major events, and this opportunity would mark an important new chapter for our city as a global sports and entertainment destination. We look forward to the league’s decision and the chance to celebrate with our residents and fans across the region.”

WFTV reports that Camping World Stadium will be going through a $400 million renovation between now and the 2027 season.

The facelift will include modernizing the stadium to compete for major events like NFL games. It will include replacing the upper decks, connecting the concourses and adding a new indoor events center.

The Jaguars still would not confirm the news. The team sent us a statement that said:

“We continue to work through the process of identifying a location and presenting that recommendation to the NFL owners for a vote. It is our hope we have an answer sooner rather than later.”

