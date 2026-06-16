Jacksonville Jaguars launch DUUUVAL Designs program for game day posters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are calling on artists to showcase their creativity through a unique opportunity to design exclusive, limited-edition game day posters for the 2026 season.

Selected artists will have their work featured at every home game, offering fans a chance to collect and get their posters signed.

Applications for the DUUUVAL Designs program are now open, inviting talented individuals to submit their portfolios for consideration.

To apply, click here.

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