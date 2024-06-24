Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen and his wife Kaitlyn attend Men’s Milan Fashion Week

MILAN — Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen moved from the field to the runway last week.

He and his wife Kaitlyn attended Men’s Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Each day, they were styled by different designers to match the fashion shows they attended -- Prada, ZENGA, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana.

According to a news release from William Raymond Communications, Allen has an interest in the fashion field.

“Being in Milan, the fashion capital of the world, seeing firsthand the talent and craftsmanship of these fashion houses was a dream come true for Kaitlyn and me,” he said. “It was my first time attending runway shows, and it will not be my last. We appreciated the amazing hospitality the brands gave us, which made the week even more special.”

Action News Jax told you in April when Allen signed a 5-year, $150 million contract with the team.

At the time, he said, in part, “I’m prepared to make good on their investment and do whatever it takes to bring a championship to Jacksonville.”

While Allen was in Milan, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also signed a contract extension with the team for 5 years and $275 million.

See photos from the Allens’ trip to Milan below.

