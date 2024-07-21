Jacksonville Jaguars looking for artists to design posters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for artists for its 2023 DUUUVAL designs series.

You have the chance to create a limited-edition gameday poster.

Visual artists living in the seven-county Jacksonville area can submit a portfolio of their best work for the chance to be selected.

Visual art specialties such as fine art, illustration, graphic design, and street art will be considered. Art created by artificial intelligence will not be accepted.

If chosen, you get a $300 stipend, four tickets to a home game, and will be featured through an autograph session before the home game for their poster in the Flex Field Fan Entertainment Zone.

You can submit your work here until Aug. 4.

