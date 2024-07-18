Jacksonville Jaguars unveil throwback uniforms for 30th season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Let’s party like it’s 1999.

On Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the team’s long-anticipated “Prowler Throwbacks,” which will make their debut in Week 5 (October 6) against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

That’s the same day that former Jags coach Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars.

Fans lined up outside the Jags Pro Shop at the team’s Miller Electric Center practice facility for the chance to buy the throwback gear starting at 9:04 a.m.

The team also unveiled the uniforms in a video on social media featuring safety Andre Cisco, cornerback Tyson Campbell, and Jaguars Legend offensive lineman Leon Searcy.

Fans may recognize the song in the video -- it’s “Uh-Oh,” which was made famous by the 1999 Jaguar team that produced a franchise-record 14 regular season wins, the team said.

The Jags said Prowler Throwbacks, as well as other throwback-themed merchandise, are available online by clicking here.

