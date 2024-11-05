Jacksonville launches 2024 health insurance campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville recently launched its 2024 Get Covered Jax! campaign, which aims to help Jacksonville residents without health insurance get covered.

During its first year, the number of uninsured citizens in Duval County was reduced by 34%, according to a news release.

“One of the top priorities of my administration is building a healthier city and making sure every resident has access to quality health care,” Mayor Donna Deegan said in the release.

The campaign aims to educate citizens about the benefits of having health insurance, eligibility, coverage options available, and best practices for navigating the marketplace.

