Jacksonville man dies in Northside car wreck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 33-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after crashing the car he was driving Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred at about 3:53 a.m. at Interstate 295 and Alta Drive, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling northbound on I-295 approaching Alta Drive in Jacksonville when he took the Alta Drive exit ramp and his car left the roadway and crashed into a tree, FHP said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The I-295 northbound exit ramp at Alta Drive remained closed for much of the morning Wednesday.

