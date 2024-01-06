Local

A Jacksonville man has been selected as the winner of a unique sweepstakes hosted by the Jaguars

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 19: Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet prior to an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville resident, Gabe Garcia, has been selected as the lucky winner of a unique sweepstakes hosted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Vaunt, a leading platform connecting travelers to private flights.

Gabe Garcia, originally from Chicago and a Bears fan at heart, has embraced the Jaguars since moving to Jacksonville four years ago. His admiration for Trevor Lawrence, dating back to Lawrence’s Clemson days, further fueled his passion for the Jaguars. Garcia has been a loyal season ticket holder for the last two years.

Garcia, a restaurant management professional and a devoted Jaguars fan, will enjoy a round-trip private flight to Nashville to witness the Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

