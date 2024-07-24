Jacksonville man ‘Kenny Kapps’ indicted on federal drug distribution charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jacksonville resident Robert Howard, III, also known as “Kenny Kapps,” has been indicted on federal distribution charges, and charged with two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

Howard, 22, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years and could be sentenced to life in federal prison if convicted on all counts. Additionally, the indictment notifies Howard that the United States intends to forfeit $2,250 in U.S. currency, which is alleged to be traceable to the proceeds of the offense.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The indictment stems from an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Aakash Singh and Kirwinn Mike.

This indictment is part of the efforts of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) program, which aims to identify, disrupt, and dismantle high-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States. The program uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency task force approach. More information about the OCDETF program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

