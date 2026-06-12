Jacksonville man killed in rollover crash on I-10, Florida Highway Patrol says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was killed in a crash late Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near the I-295 West Beltway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, 60, was driving a red pickup truck westbound on I-10.

The pickup truck ran off the road to the right and then went back on the interstate, where it hit another car traveling westbound, FHP said.

FHP said a woman was driving that car, and two boys ages 8 and 6 were passengers in that car.

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The pickup “rolled over and traveled over the guardrail” coming to rest on the grass median between I-10 eastbound and westbound.

FHP said the man driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The three people in the car that was hit by the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, FHP said.

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