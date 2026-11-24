JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man faces up to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to mortgage fraud.

According to the plea agreement, 55-year-old Desean Ford, a licensed mortgage broker, applied for a home loan from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2021. Documents say Ford made “various misrepresentations” on his application to hide his actual employer and inflate his assets.

The Justice Department says Ford listed a commercial cleaning company as his employer and “submitted copies of what purported to be two months of bank statements for his personal accounts.” In the fake statements, Ford added over $90,000 to his checking and savings accounts and payroll deposits from his alleged employer.

The Department of Justice adds that Ford also submitted to his mortgage broker what seemed to be pay stubs and W-2s from the cleaning company he supposedly worked at. “When subpoenaed, the payroll company that purportedly issued the pay stubs had no record of managing payroll or preparing pay stubs for the commercial cleaning company. Further, pay stubs supplied by Ford listed the incorrect address for the commercial cleaning company,” says the DOJ.

As part of the plea agreement, Ford agreed to forfeit the $245,520 loan.

“Providing misleading or false information to obtain benefits from federal programs is a serious offense,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe. “Our office commends the work of our law enforcement partners in eliminating fraud and abuse wherever it is found.”

“VA Home Loans are a hard-earned benefit intended to help veterans and their families achieve homeownership,” said Inspector General Cheryl L. Mason of the Department of Veterans Affairs. “Fraudulent applications for VA benefits divert resources away from veterans and put taxpayer funds at risk.”

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