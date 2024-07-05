Jacksonville man runs into burning home to rescue elderly woman.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New video given to Action News Jax shows an Arlington home on fire, flames and thick black smoke could be seen coming out of the home. Two people are now without their home because of it, and one was rescued by a neighbor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The fire happened in Arlington Friday morning on Brandemere Road. The couple next door called 911 and ran to the rescue to save the woman inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

With no shirt or shoes on, Lester Driggers ran in while his girlfriend, Kayla McNeil called 911.

“The whole garage area was engulfed in, I instantly go ‘you have to get her out, there’s no way she can get out by herself,’” Kayla McNeil said.

The couple knew their older neighbor, who they said struggles to walk, was still inside when the fire happened.

“She was in there screaming and as I opened the door she was trying to get up,” Driggers said. “I reached in and lifted her up and walked her out the door but fire was literally dropping on top of us, the roof was on fire it was intense.”

READ: Woman, baby and dog died, 2 others seriously injured in crash on Putnam County-Marion County line

Driggers said the elements weren’t in his favor.

“You could feel the heat of the fire right there at front of the driveway,” he said.

The two came out the front door safely, but unfortunately, the woman’s dog didn’t make it.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says the woman was taken to the hospital.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a hero by any means, I think it was pure action and adrenaline,” Driggers said. “I kind of thought as if it was my grandma or something, I couldn’t watch that go down.”

Red Cross was called for the woman and her husband, a spokesperson for JFRD said how the fire started is still under investigation.

Arlington house fire

JFRD extinguishing Arlington house fire

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.