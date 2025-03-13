Jacksonville man turns $10 into $2 million with winning scratch-off ticket

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A man from Jacksonville is now a millionaire after buying a winning $2 million scratch-off ticket in Atlantic Beach.

The Florida Lottery said Friday that 35-year-old Antonio Edmunds went to Tallahassee to claim his prize.

The TRIPLE JACKPOT ticket only cost him $10 when he bought it at the A1A Food Store.

Edmonds chose to receive his money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,209,700.

The ticket is one of four of the $2 million top prizes, but there are several other lesser-valued prizes available.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.49, according to the Florida Lottery.

Another local man was announced to have won $1 million in the lottery just yesterday.

