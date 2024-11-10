Jacksonville man wins $2 million top prize from lottery ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Avery Leach, from Jacksonville, won $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 100X BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He chose to take his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.

According to a news release, the winning ticket was bought at Circle K on 103rd Street.

“With eight top prizes of $2 million and overall odds of 1-in-3.37, players have the chance to multiply their prize up to 100 times,” the release said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.