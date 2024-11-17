Jacksonville mayor appoints several new members to advisory commission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan recently appointed seven new people to the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Television, Motion Picture & Commercial Production.

It’s a total of 16 people that help Jacksonville Film & Television Office, a division of the Office of Economic Development.

According to a news release, these are the new members:

Sharon Y. Cobb: author, screenwriter and member of the Writer’s Guild of America West

Anja Crosby: commercial, television and film production professional

Kemal Gasper: Vice President of Community Engagement for VyStar Credit Union

Carla M. Jones: Independent Journalist and Media Strategist with over 20 years of experience in the media industry

Dr. Shaun Powell: director, writer and producer

Franklin Ritch: award-winning independent filmmaker, director, and writer

Honorable Randy White: President of the Jacksonville City Council

