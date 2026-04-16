Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan says she running for reelection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announced Thursday morning that she’ll seek a second term in office. Deegan made history in May 2023 becoming the first female to be elected mayor of Jacksonville.

Deegan, a Democrat, defeated Republican Daniel Davis with 52 percent of the vote.

“I’m running because I believe in a simple idea: we can build a Jacksonville that works for everyone,” Deegan stated in a news release. “From day one, we built this administration by listening, hosting town halls across the city, and turning your feedback into action. We’ve gotten a lot done together, and we’re just getting started.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.