Jacksonville Mayor weighs in on Chief of Staff’s involvement in Florida Blue, Baptist Health negotiations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The ongoing negotiations between Florida Blue and Baptist Health are raising concerns on a local level. There are questions about a possible conflict of interest in the Mayor’s Office.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s Chief of Staff Darnell Smith has been on loan from Florida Blue.

Now, according to a statement from the mayor’s Office, Smith is going to split his time between city duties and the negotiation process.

If Florida Blue and Baptist Health don’t reach an agreement before Sept. 24, Smith will return to Florida Blue full-time to focus on negotiations.

In the statement, the Mayor’s Office said this is not a conflict of interest:

“The Office of General Counsel has confirmed that it is not a conflict of interest for Darnell to participate in the negotiations between Florida Blue and Baptist Health. He has never participated in any direct negotiations between Florida Blue and the City of Jacksonville while serving as Chief of Staff – and that firewall will remain in place throughout the executive on loan agreement.”

