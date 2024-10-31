Jacksonville officer arrested, accused of false imprisonment of crime victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A current police officer was arrested Thursday morning after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he touched a crime victim without consent.

John Burgos is facing charges of battery and false imprisonment, JSO Director Brian Kee said during a news conference.

Kee said that while Burgos was on duty as a patrol officer on Wednesday around 4 p.m., he met with a crime victim.

Due to the victim’s privacy rights, Kee said he would not reveal what the original call for service was about.

After responding, Burgos returned and met with the victim again, Kee said.

Burgos claimed to be conducting an additional investigation. Kee said that Burgos was alone with the victim and would not let the victim leave.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Then Burgos “touched the victim without valid consent,” Kee said.

Kee said Burgos has been stripped of his police powers and will be suspended without pay. JSO will also move to terminate Burgos.

As of Thursday morning, Burgos was still being held in the Duval County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.