Jacksonville on pace to see lowest number of homicides in more than a decade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is on track to see the lowest number of homicides in more than a decade.

That’s according to JSO homicide statistics.

As we enter into the second half of 2024, Jacksonville has seen 45 homicides.

That’s murders, manslaughter, justifiable homicides and those yet to be classified combined.

If we stay on the current pace we could expect to see 88 total homicides in 2024, which would be the lowest number since 2011.

Compared to last year’s totals, the city is on track to see a 40 percent year-over-year drop, equivalent to 59 lives saved.

“I think the work that’s going on within our agency and our city is very impactful, is very important,” said Sheriff TK Waters.

Sheriff Waters explained the results we’re seeing now have been years in the making, going all the way back to the establishment of the agency’s violence reduction strategy in 2016.

That strategy involves arresting prolific shooters, and also direct outreach.

“And pay them visits at their homes. I did 450 myself and we’re up to 1,000 visits to individuals that we think may be involved or may be at risk of being a victim of homicide,” said Sheriff Waters.

Donald Foy with Mad Dads said the drop in homicides is a testament to not only the work of JSO, but also that of the community.

“It’s coming from the collaborative effort from the sheriff’s office. That he’s reaching out to the community, asking the community to do this. Whether he does it by walks or whether he does it by television. Regardless of how he’s doing it, the community is buying into it and that’s what it’s going to take,” said Foy.

And Sheriff Waters echoed that sentiment, saying community input and cooperation has played a pivotal role in bringing down violent crime.

“We’ve said before, we can’t solve any crime without the help and cooperation from our community and partnerships,” said Sheriff Waters.

Sheriff Waters and Foy both said they’re cautiously optimistic we could see this current trend hold through the end of the year, but they added that continued community buy-in will be necessary to make it happen.

