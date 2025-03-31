Jacksonville police follow blood trail from wounded man to woman stabbed to death, he’s arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man with stab wounds led officers to a gruesome scene early Sunday which ultimately lead to his arrest on a charge of murder, a JSO Facebook post states.

JSO was called to the 8000 block of Arlington Expressway at 3:20 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Officers arrived and found Carlos Aldana, 38. He had stab wounds to his left hand and shin, police said.

Aldana was taken to a hospital and treated for his wounds.

“A trail of blood led officers from where Aldana was found to a crime scene in an apartment unit,” JSO’s Facebook post states. “Once inside, officers found 30-year-old Yannelis De La Caridad Casales Anton with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene.”

Detectives determined the incident is domestic in nature, police said.

Aldana “was transferred from the hospital to the Duval County jail where he is behind bars charged with murder,” police said.

