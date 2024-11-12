Local

Jacksonville police investigating shooting near Tulsa Welding School on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax it’s investigating a reported shooting near Tulsa Welding School.

The school is located on the 3500 block of Southside Boulevard.

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez is at the scene. She was a large police presence on the campus.

JSO told Action News Jax that there is “not an active shooter, and there is no active threat to the public.”

This is a developing story.

