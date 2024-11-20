Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Southside of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the Southside of Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police responded to the 7500 block of Fawn Lake Drive South on Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax is at the scene and will keep you updated.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.