Jacksonville police looking for missing man with dementia last seen leaving Tinseltown movie theater

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an “endangered” man who was reported missing after he left the Cinemark Tinseltown move theater on the Southside.

In Sik Jun, 71, left the theater on Sunday around 2:25 p.m., JSO said in a news release.

Jun is 5′11″, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes, black and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue pants.

Jun was reported to be in good health, police said, but authorities are concerned for his well-being because he has been diagnosed with dementia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators learned that Jun may now be near San Pablo Road and Beach Boulevard.

Anyone who has seen Jun or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the JSO at (904) 630-0500 or 911 (TTY services available).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.