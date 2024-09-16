Jacksonville police looking for missing man with dementia

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named John Copeland.

The 74-year-old man was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday, walking away from his home on the 500 block of 60th Street East.

Mr. Copeland has dementia and officers believe he could be in danger.

They said he should have his name and address pinned to the front of his shirt.

Copeland is 5′ 9″, 178 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for missing endangered adult, John Copeland. Officers responded to the 500 block of 60th Street East at 1:30 PM. The complainant advised he was last seen walking away from his residence at around… pic.twitter.com/OiolAVrE4L — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 16, 2024

