Jacksonville police release details in early July shooting that killed suspect, injured officer

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released details of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Jamari Akins and an officer being shot in the thigh on July 9 on Norfolk Boulevard.

Police released a Critical Incident Briefing video on YouTube on Friday night.

WARNING: Videos are graphic; viewer discretion advised

The incident began when Akins entered a business on Soutel Drive, concealing his face with a mask and a gun in his clothing.

He threatened the cashier with the weapon, demanding money, and ran away with approximately $100, police said.

JSO Officers Luis Mercado and Swinton responded to the scene and pursued Akins, who matched the description of the suspect. During the pursuit, Akins shot Mercado in the thigh, prompting Mercado to return fire, striking Akins twice.

Mercado, after being shot in the thigh, managed to call for help and began administering medical aid to himself. Paramedics and assisting officers arrived promptly to provide further assistance and transport both Mercado and Akins to the hospital. Akins was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

JSO said the details of the incident are preliminary and may evolve as the investigation continues. The State Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review of the incident to determine the legality of Mercado’s actions.

Following this, JSO said it will perform an internal review to ensure compliance with departmental policy. A Response to Resistance Board will also convene to assess the situation, and their findings will be submitted to the Sheriff for final review.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains ongoing, with the SAO and JSO conducting reviews to ensure all actions were within legal and departmental guidelines.

