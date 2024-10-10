Local

Jacksonville police responding to ‘officer-involved incident’ in Arlington

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JSO badget logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to an “officer-involved incident” in the Arlington area.

It’s happening near the intersection of Justina and Merrill roads.

A viewer told Action News Jax that they observed about 50 police vehicles in the area.

