Jacksonville police responding to ‘officer-involved incident’ in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to an “officer-involved incident” in the Arlington area.

It’s happening near the intersection of Justina and Merrill roads.

A viewer told Action News Jax that they observed about 50 police vehicles in the area.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will have the latest updates in this story as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.