Jacksonville police responding to reports of shots fired in Mandarin area

BREAKING: Heavy police presence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is following breaking news of heavy police presence in the Mandarin area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were responding to shots fired.

Viewers tell us they saw at the corner of Sunbeam Road and Philips Highway the SWAT team and police helicopters.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez is at the scene working to get more information and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 6.

