Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces arrest of Officer for alleged battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of JSO Officer John Luna on charges of battery after a physical altercation Sunday night.

Luna, who joined JSO as a corrections officer in February 2022, has been suspended without pay pending the criminal case’s resolution.

According to the official JSO report, on June 9, the Integrity Unit was alerted to a potential domestic incident involving a JSO police recruit.

Upon arrival, officers were met by Luna’s sister who allowed them entry into the apartment. Although the victim initially claimed everything was “okay” and requested that the officers leave, one officer observed multiple facial injuries on her.

When officers inquired further, the victim revealed that the suspect was asleep in the bedroom. Officers then immediately detained Luna, who was found with a scratch on his chest and a cut on his thumb.

The victim refused to discuss the incident further, stating she preferred not to elaborate on what had occurred.

According to the report, a neighbor, Mr. Farmer, had initially reported the incident, citing sounds of yelling, screaming, and a female calling for help, followed by the cry of a baby and subsequent banging noises. He reportedly observed a woman trying to re-enter the apartment before calling the police.

Evidence technicians photographed the injuries, and Luna was subsequently taken to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility (PTDF).

This marks the seventh JSO arrest this year.

The investigation is ongoing as JSO evaluates the case and its implications for the department.

Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey Held a briefing today to discuss the recent arrest of a current JSO police officer.



Officer John Luna was arrested overnight for Battery following a physical altercation with a known individual. Luna had been with the agency since February of 2022,… pic.twitter.com/SfYgxMzZuF — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 10, 2024

