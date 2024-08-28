Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Brierwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a Brierwood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 9 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call for a well-being check in the 4800 block of Windrush Lane. Inside the residence, they found a deceased male and female, both in their early 30s and married. Family members reportedly made the discovery.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are on the scene conducting a thorough investigation.

Preliminary information suggests that the male shot the female before taking his own life. The case is currently pending classification as investigators continue to gather evidence and work closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or reach out to CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

