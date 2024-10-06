Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning death in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Homicide Unit is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred early this morning on N. Main Street. Officers responded to the 700 block at approximately 3:40 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a suspicious person in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified man, estimated to be between 50 and 55 years old, lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. The victim reportedly had visible injuries to his body, though the exact nature and cause of the injuries remain unclear at this time.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene and transported the man to UF Health. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

“We don’t know the exact circumstances of the incident at this time, and the classification of the case is pending further investigation,” said a JSO spokesperson. Authorities are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and assured the community that there is no ongoing threat.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

