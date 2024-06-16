Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports one shot in argument turned shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Arlington area near the 7900 block of Merill Rd.

According to JSO, at around 5:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Merill Rd. in response to a reported shooting.

When arriving at the scene, they found a male in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a conflict occurred between two individuals who did not know each other outside a nearby apartment complex. The victim was shot during the altercation. All parties involved have been arrested. There is no reported threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated when details arrive.

Anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

