Man found fatally shot several times outside car in Ortega Farms area, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports one person dead after being shot multiple times in the Ortega Farms area near the 5300 block of Ortega Farms Blvd.

Early this morning, around 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Ortega Farms Blvd following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male outside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The JSO Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation, which is currently classified as pending. Authorities have assured the public that this appears to be an isolated incident.

All individuals who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting are in custody and are awaiting interviews by law enforcement officials.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information that could aid in the investigation to contact them at their non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.