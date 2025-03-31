Three officers shoot and kill man accused of punching pregnant girlfriend in the stomach: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night it is investigating a shooting in the San Jose neighborhood that involved officers.

Police first responded to Toledo Road near Old Kings Road around 7:45 P.M. after hearing that an armed man had punched his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

Police said that a similar incident had happened between the couple in the days prior, but the man had fled the scene before they arrived.

Officers came to Sunday night’s call aware of the previous incident. When they arrived, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Alquan Suydam, was outside the home in a parked car.

When they pulled up to the man, he reportedly exited the car and started walking away, despite orders to stop.

Officials said he then pulled a pistol out and pointed it at officers before being shot multiple times and falling to the ground.

First responders provided medical aid, but he later died at the hospital.

Three officers acted during the shooting, with this being the first officer-involved shooting on their records. The State Attorney’s Office is now investigating to make sure they acted lawfully.

This is the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s 5th officer-involved shooting of 2025.

