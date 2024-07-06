Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating undetermined death of woman in Marietta area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death of a woman in the Marietta area near the 1700 block of Picketville Rd.

According to JSO, at around 7:30 a.m., a concerned citizen reportedly alerted authorities to a deceased female in a lot located in the 1700 block of Picekville Rd. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) patrol and air unit, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD), responded to the scene and found the deceased in the lot.

The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units, in collaboration with the State Attorney’s Office, are currently conducting an investigation. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the relationships of those involved remain unknown. As a result, the classification of the incident is pending.

Authorities are coordinating their efforts with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office to determine the cause and nature of the death.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them. Individuals can reach out by phone at (904) 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

