Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases results of 2024 community survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recently released the results of its in-depth public opinion poll of the community regarding policing in Jacksonville.

“The community is our customer,” Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a video meant to break down the results. “It’s very important to find out what they have to say to us about the job we’re doing.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a summary of results on JSO’s website, the office received exceptional approval ratings in several important areas, like job approval/performance, use of resources, and accountability, transparency, and community engagement.

Waters says the survey results are used as a “measuring stick” to see how the department can become better.

According to the survey, more than 68% of respondents agree or somewhat agree that JSO is handling its job well.

“That means that there’s still a lot of room for improvement,” Waters said in the video. “I’m happy we’re going in the right direction, but I always want to get better.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

89.2% of Duval County residents feel safe in their neighborhoods. That’s up slightly from the 87% who responded the same way in 2022.

As for the use of resources, the survey revealed 50.1% of respondents don’t feel that JSO has enough officers to meet the city’s needs.

Waters says the mayor’s Office, City Council, and JSO are working together to meet those needs.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I think as a jointly- as a unified government when it comes to making sure we take care of the public and the public’s needs, they are on board with that,” Waters said.

Waters emphasizes that JSO is growing with Jacksonville and improving as it does.

To view the full report, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.