Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer seriously hurt in I-95 crash

Jacksonville, FL — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer is recovering from serious injuries from a crash on I-95. The officer was on his way home from work in a marked JSO vehicle around 10:00 pm Monday.

According to JSO, another car was southbound on I-95 in the center lane in stop and go traffic near Emerson Street when the car started to pass a semi truck that had stopped completely.

The officer was not able to stop in time and rear-ended the car, then hit the back of the semi tractor-trailer. The officer was taken to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

I-95 southbound was shut down for about an hour and a half during the crash investigation.



