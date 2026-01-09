Jacksonville Transportation Authority to consolidate Connexion services for seniors, disabled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority plans to roll its Connexion Plus service into its broader paratransit system, called Connexion — a cost-saving move that could affect seniors and people with disabilities who depend on door-to-door rides.

According to JTA, Connexion is the agency’s shared, destination-to-destination transportation service for individuals who cannot use fixed-route buses or trains. Connexion Plus is a premium private ride van for eligible riders, including seniors and people with disabilities.

As JTA looks to cut costs, people who depend on Connexion Plus fear they could be the ones paying the price.

Some city leaders are questioning the decision. Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond said JTA’s priorities are backwards.

“Someone needs to wake up. We are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on autonomous vehicles no one wants to ride — and on the other side, we’re going to cut services for the disabled,” Diamond said during a finance committee meeting.

We met Timothy Fussell Jr., a senior citizen, outside City Hall. He said many older adults rely on specialized transportation to stay independent.

“We need a little help to try to get from point A to point B. We do need a little help,” he said.

According to JTA’s website, beginning Feb. 1, 2026, Connexion Plus will be rolled into the Connexion service. JTA says the change is part of a pilot program.

But some council members say efficiency can’t come at the expense of people who rely on the service most.

“My concern is looking at things to cut,” City Council member Will Lahnen said. “I know my residents, I have family members that use the program. I just want to make sure that if we are talking about cutting, we’re cutting what we think will have the least impact on the average Jacksonville resident.”

Action News Jax asked JTA why millions are being invested in autonomous vehicles while Connexion Plus — which many people rely on — is being phased out.

In a statement, JTA said rising costs are driving the change: “Due to the rising cost of the private service, Connexion Plus, JTA is looking at more efficient ways to provide paratransit shared ride services to our customers.”

Some riders say they see both sides.

“It’s like a double-edged sword. As long as we’re taking care of our seniors, so be it,” Jacksonville resident Leroy Gordon said.

The change comes as the city auditor reports JTA went about $19 million over budget last year.

Diamond said helping people with disabilities should remain the agency’s core mission.

“JTA should have one purpose only — to help disabled people and our neighbors get to school, get to work, and need help with care,” he said. “The whole idea of making someone’s life with a disability harder just blows my mind. Makes me very angry.”

