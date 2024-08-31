Jacksonville University College of Law opens new downtown campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University College of Law on August 26 officially opened its new campus in Downtown Jacksonville’s historic former Atlantic Bank building. The newly renovated 50,000-square-foot space marks the successful completion of an eight-month adaptive reuse project, providing a state-of-the-art home for the growing law school.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The renovated space spans four contiguous floors, offering flexible classrooms, study areas, student meeting rooms, faculty offices, and event space. It also includes an extensive library, all designed to support the law school’s expansion and the increasing needs of its student body.

“The City of Jacksonville is proud to support the new downtown campus of Jacksonville University’s law school. We congratulate them on this significant milestone for the school and for our city,” said Jacksonville Mayor, Donna Deegan. “The new law school campus is a key part of our plans to grow higher education in Jacksonville and make downtown a place where people will choose to learn, work, live, play, and visit.”

Jacksonville City Council Vice President Kevin Carrico echoed this sentiment, adding, “JU is an amazing part of this community, and this law school is going to bring life downtown, something that we need. It’s going to bring vibrancy.”

The City of Jacksonville invested $6.5 million in the $12 million renovation project, which was completed by Auld & White Constructors. TTV Architects, known for their work in higher education and historic renovation, designed the space, while Christian Harden of NAI Hallmark brokered the lease, and John Hodges of International Management Company represented the owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re grateful beyond measure to the City of Jacksonville for their support and encouragement of our law school,” said Randall C. Berg Jr. Founding Dean Nick Allard. “We look forward to educating a long line of outstanding future lawyers in this historic space for years to come.”

Historic features of the building were preserved, including the second-floor reception room, the main stairwell, and original ceiling details. A three-story atrium and large windows provide ample natural light, with views of Forsyth Street and showcasing law school activities to passersby.

Jacksonville University President Tim Cost reflected on the milestone: “Today marks a pivotal moment for Jacksonville University and the city we proudly call home. The opening of our College of Law in this beautifully restored, historic space is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and partners who turned vision into reality.”

The College of Law, which received provisional ABA accreditation in March, welcomed its third and largest incoming class earlier this month, with 44 students. The inaugural class is set to graduate this spring.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.