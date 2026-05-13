Jacksonville unveils Riverfront Music Garden, reopens Northbank Riverwalk

Jacksonville, Fl — The city of Jacksonville this morning unveils Riverfront Music Garden and reopens the Northbank Riverwalk.

The Riverfront Music Garden features interactive art installations that highlight Jacksonville’s musical legacy, a dedicated Walk of Fame honoring influential Jacksonville musicians and composers, sculptural elements, and musical play scapes.

Mayor Donna Deegan told Jacksonville’s Morning News In-depth last week that the city has such a deep musical heritage.

“...musicians that have come from here and have gone on to fame and fortune and also that just mean a lot to us.”, said Deegan.

The revitalized Riverwalk is now accessible from Riverside Arts Market to the Hyatt.

“That McCoys Creek area the overpass. You’re going to have the Corkscrew Park. Eventually you’re just going to have a continuous riverfront park.”, Deegan said.

The city says tens of thousands of people have visited the Urban Core since the handful of new parks opened.

The Walk of Fame recognizes a diverse group of artists and cultural contributors whose work has shaped Jacksonville’s musical identity, including:

38 Special, 69 Boyz, 95 South, Allman Brothers Band, Blind Blake, Charlie “Hoss” Singleton, Classics IV, Frederick Delius, Glenn Jones, Gram Parsons, Jahaan Sweet, JJ Grey & Mofro, Johnson Brothers (James Weldon Johnson & John Rosamond Johnson), Lil Duval, Limp Bizkit, Longineu Parsons II, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ma Rainey, Mae Axton, Marcus Roberts, Molly Hatchet, Pat Chappelle, Quad City DJs, Ray Charles, Shinedown, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tim McGraw, Ulysses Owens, Jr., Walter Orange, and Yellowcard.

The Downtown Investment Authority assembled a committee of local historians, musicians, authors, and industry professionals to guide the selection process and ensure these honorees’ contributions are permanently celebrated.

This afternoon is another opportunity to weigh in on Phase 2 of Riverfront Plaza, which is expected to include a beer garden, rain garden, a bike and pedestrian connection to the Main Street Bridge, and an iconic sculpture situated atop civic stairs.

A ‘drop in’ event starts at 4pm inside the Riverfront Plaza Cafe’ building.

Phase 2 of Riverfront Plaza is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

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