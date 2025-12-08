Jacksonville woman dies in Butler Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 36-year-old Jacksonville woman is dead after the SUV she was driving was rear-ended Saturday night on Butler Boulevard near Belfort Road. The wreck occurred at about 9:36 p.m.

The woman was traveling in the westbound right lane, but was stopped due to traffic congestion, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. A car behind her traveling in the middle lane driven by a 41-year-old Jacksonville woman lost control, swerved into the right lane colliding into the rear of the SUV.

The SUV driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the car that hit her sustained serious injuries, the news release states.

When the SUV was hit, it was propelled into two other vehicles. Those occupants were not injured.

