Jacksonville woman pleads guilty to girlfriend’s 2023 murder, sentenced to 30 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2023 death of her girlfriend, State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office announced Thursday.

Shannon McCarthy also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and sending written threats to kill or do bodily injury in Heather Sheppard’s death, according to a news release from Nelson’s office.

McCarthy was sentenced to 30 years in the Florida State Prison system by Judge Meredith Charbula.

The case began when Sheppard’s daughter reported her missing to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on July 3, 2023, the release detailed. Sheppard was last seen at the Colonial Avenue home she shared with McCarthy.

When Sheppard’s daughter and another person attempted to check on her, McCarthy refused to let them enter the house, claiming Sheppard had left.

On July 4, 2023, McCarthy allowed them to pick up Sheppard’s belongings but restricted their entry to the porch, where they noticed a foul odor, the news release said.

On July 5, 2023, detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were given consent by McCarthy to search the home. They found Sheppard’s body after McCarthy attempted to cover it with a tarp on the porch.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots on June 28 and June 30, 2023, which led to further investigation. Multiple firearms were seized from the home, and McCarthy admitted to sending threatening texts to Sheppard, the release said.

An autopsy confirmed that Sheppard had been shot multiple times. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement matched the projectiles to McCarthy’s gun.

Action News Jax told you in August when McCarthy filed a “Stand Your Ground” motion, claiming she shot Sheppard in self-defense. That motion was denied in October.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Joseph Licandro.

