Jacksonville woman wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anna Newson’s trip to Publix on Merrill Road turned out to be a life-changing one. The 62-year-old Jacksonville woman purchased a winning $5 lottery scratch-off ticket hitting the $1 million prize in the Loteria Grande game, a Florida Lottery news release states.

Newson chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

