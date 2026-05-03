Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens to host Art in the Garden Festival Mother’s Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is hosting its Art in the Garden Festival on May 9 and 10, with moms getting in free on Sunday, May 10.

The festival will run from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. each day and will feature 50+ local artisans and makers.

On Mother’s Day - Sunday, May 10 - moms will receive free entry at the front gate when accompanied by family members. No advanced tickets or promo codes are necessary.

For more information, visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens’ website, HERE.

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