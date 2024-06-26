Jacksonville’s old FBI Headquarters turn into 6 apartment complexes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s old FBI headquarters, long considered an eyesore along the Arlington Expressway, is being converted into apartments.

This comes after years of the building being vacant and a target for vandalism.

People told Action News Jax it looked like the two buildings survived an explosion.

“It looks like the building was blown out with debris everywhere,” resident Henry James said.

“I always pass by that building and I wonder what they are going to do with it,” said resident Hakim Makuei.

The developers working on the project are not just building one apartment complex.

“For what our office understands, there’s going to be six apartment complexes,” Executive Council Assistant of Ken Amaro, Joe Johnson said Each building will be a phase.

Johnson said phase 1 is expected to be complete in the 4th quarter of this year.

Johnson told us a Canadian developer group came up with this project to increase economic activity along the south side of the Arlington Expressway.

“This can potentially be a catalyst to help redevelop that stretch from Southside Blvd to Mathews Bridge,” Johnson said.

The two buildings will be renovated, using the existing structures.

“It’s similar to how they are going to build the Jax Stadium. They are going to use the bones of existing buildings to build these apartments,” according to Johnson.

He adds phase one is priced at $8 million. As of right now, it’s unclear what the price will be for the other 5 phases. Johnson does say it could range from $14 million or more.

Johnson told us they expect these apartments to offer market rent housing at 80% or lower than the average median income.

