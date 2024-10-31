Jacksonville’s Mike Campbell announces new classic rock memoir

Mike Campbell co-produced, toured, and collaborated with Tom Petty over the course of 50 years - but not many know that he got his start while going to Ribault High School here in Jacksonville.

Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers high school yearbook photo from From Ribault High School 🎸 Posted by Jax FL Music History on Thursday, January 2, 2020

That little piece of trivia is just one of the tidbits you’ll pick up when you buy Mike Campbell’s newly announced memoir, “Heartbreaker” in March of 2025.

This is my book. It’s the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida, who realized a dream through music. It’s a long journey through hard work, dedication, and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose. It’s a story of hope, redemption, and… pic.twitter.com/gG99FSdEpT — Mike Campbell // The Dirty Knobs (@MikeCampbellHQ) October 30, 2024

Campbell helped to produce the Heartbreakers albums Southern Accents, Pack Up the Plantation: Live!, Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough), Into the Great Wide Open, Songs and Music from “She’s the One”, Echo, The Last DJ, The Live Anthology and Mojo, as well as the Petty solo albums Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers, and Highway Companion.

Mike’s last live performance with the Heartbreakers was on September 25, 2017, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tom Petty died unexpectedly about one week later, on October 2.

©2024 Cox Media Group