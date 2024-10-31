Local

Jacksonville’s Mike Campbell announces new classic rock memoir

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Perform At The Fonda Theatre LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Tom Petty (R) and the Heartbreakers, with musician Mike Campbell perform at the Fonda Theatre on June 3, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mike Campbell co-produced, toured, and collaborated with Tom Petty over the course of 50 years - but not many know that he got his start while going to Ribault High School here in Jacksonville.

Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers high school yearbook photo from From Ribault High School 🎸

That little piece of trivia is just one of the tidbits you’ll pick up when you buy Mike Campbell’s newly announced memoir, “Heartbreaker” in March of 2025.

Campbell helped to produce the Heartbreakers albums Southern Accents, Pack Up the Plantation: Live!, Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough), Into the Great Wide Open, Songs and Music from “She’s the One”, Echo, The Last DJ, The Live Anthology and Mojo, as well as the Petty solo albums Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers, and Highway Companion.

Mike’s last live performance with the Heartbreakers was on September 25, 2017, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tom Petty died unexpectedly about one week later, on October 2.

