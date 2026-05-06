Jacksonville’s Morning News in Brantley County for Wildfire Relief Day

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga — WOKV and our news partner Action News Jax are broadcasting from Brantley County, Georgia to raise money to help those affected by the Highway 82 fire. People from around the area and around the country are coming together to help those in need.

If you wish to help, you can donate to the South Georgia Wildfire Relief Fund.

Randy White, a retired law enforcement officer, came to Georgia from Rexburg, Idaho to help refuel the trucks that are working to put out the Highway 82 fire. “We usually have busy mornings where people come in before going out on the line, and then in the evening, just when they come back they fuel up,” said White.

Chris Brazell, the owner of The Local in Nahunta, has been serving barbecue to workers and residents in Brantley County affected by the fire. “I’ve never seen a town come together like this,” said Brazell when talking about the community’s response to the fire.

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