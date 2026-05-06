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Jacksonville’s Morning News in Brantley County for Wildfire Relief Day

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV and Rich Jones
Southeast Georgia Wildfire Relief Fund
Southeast Georgia Wildfire Relief Fund Southeast Georgia Wildfire Relief Fund
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV and Rich Jones

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga — WOKV and our news partner Action News Jax are broadcasting from Brantley County, Georgia to raise money to help those affected by the Highway 82 fire. People from around the area and around the country are coming together to help those in need.

If you wish to help, you can donate to the South Georgia Wildfire Relief Fund.

Randy White, a retired law enforcement officer, came to Georgia from Rexburg, Idaho to help refuel the trucks that are working to put out the Highway 82 fire. “We usually have busy mornings where people come in before going out on the line, and then in the evening, just when they come back they fuel up,” said White.

Chris Brazell, the owner of The Local in Nahunta, has been serving barbecue to workers and residents in Brantley County affected by the fire. “I’ve never seen a town come together like this,” said Brazell when talking about the community’s response to the fire.

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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