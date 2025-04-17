Jacksonville’s Morning News - JU students say they were blindsided by cuts, layoffs

Jacksonville, Fl —

After a cool morning we’ll have wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Warmer temperatures build through Easter weekend and it stays dry.

Three Big Things to Know:

A major milestone for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority - this morning it’s opening the autonomous innovation center as part of its driverless shuttle project. It’s the first-of-its kind, fully autonomous public transportation system network in the United States.

Jacksonville’s Fraternal Order of Police is publicly backing the nine corrections officers involved in an incident that led to the death of a jail inmate.

Students and faculty are speaking out against Jacksonville University’s plan to eliminate some majors and lay off 40 faculty members.