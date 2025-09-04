Local

Jacksonville’s Morning News on Location to Celebrate 904 Day

By Rich Jones
904 Day
It’s 904 Day, a community-based campaign that celebrates Northeast Florida’s residents, organizations, corporations, and small businesses.

The slogan is designed to unite civic engagement and exploration in our community.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at the JAX Chamber, highlighting efforts to promote local creators, vendors, performers, and more.

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

