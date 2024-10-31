Local

Jacksonville’s Morning News on Location: Georgia/Florida tailgate at RV City

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, FL — The Georgia-Florida football annual game is one of the most prominent in college football, and it’s been held in Jacksonville since 1933.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at RV City, which opened on Tuesday. This ‘community’ embodies the camaraderie and tradition that has made this matchup one of the best in the nation.

LISTEN: Christian Hancock, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office - Game security, Halloween safety tips

Georgia (6-1, 4-1) enters the came coming off a 30-15 road win over the Texas Longhorns. Florida (4-3, 2-2) is unranked, but has won three of its last four games.

LISTEN: Greg McGarity - President/CEO TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Association - future of the game in Jacksonville after stadium renovations

LISTEN: Alex Alston, Executive Director of City of Jacksonville Office of Sports & Entertainment

LISTEN: Michael Corrigan, President of Visit Jacksonville -



Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!