Jacksonville’s Morning News on Location: Georgia/Florida tailgate at RV City

Jacksonville, FL — The Georgia-Florida football annual game is one of the most prominent in college football, and it’s been held in Jacksonville since 1933.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at RV City, which opened on Tuesday. This ‘community’ embodies the camaraderie and tradition that has made this matchup one of the best in the nation.

LISTEN: Christian Hancock, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office - Game security, Halloween safety tips

Georgia (6-1, 4-1) enters the came coming off a 30-15 road win over the Texas Longhorns. Florida (4-3, 2-2) is unranked, but has won three of its last four games.

LISTEN: Greg McGarity - President/CEO TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Association - future of the game in Jacksonville after stadium renovations

LISTEN: Alex Alston, Executive Director of City of Jacksonville Office of Sports & Entertainment

LISTEN: Michael Corrigan, President of Visit Jacksonville -







